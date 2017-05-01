General Electric Company (GE) Stake Reduced by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. General Electric Company accounts for 2.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 28.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company earned $27.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/general-electric-company-ge-stake-reduced-by-forbes-j-m-co-llp.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.43 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric Company from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric Company from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,842,090.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric Company

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.