General Electric Company (GE) Cut to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, April 14th. They currently have $30.43 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/general-electric-company-ge-lowered-to-hold-at-vetr-inc-updated.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in General Electric Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 248,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in General Electric Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 186,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in General Electric Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 710,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,042,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in General Electric Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 272,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Company Profile

