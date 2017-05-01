Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect General Dynamics (GD) Share Price

News articles about General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Dynamics earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,462 shares. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $196.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company earned $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post $9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Vetr raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.78 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/general-dynamics-gd-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-18-updated.html.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $3,584,001.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,453 shares in the company, valued at $9,103,834.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $7,174,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,596. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.