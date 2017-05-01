General Dynamics Co. (GD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Barclays PLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.78 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.98.

Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded up 0.03% during trading on Monday, hitting $193.85. 154,816 shares of the company traded hands. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $196.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The company earned $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post $9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

In related news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 5,219 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $988,008.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,152.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $7,174,401.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,596 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

