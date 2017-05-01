Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Generac Holdings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac Holdings from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Generac Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac Holdings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) traded up 1.34% on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,987 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.09. Generac Holdings has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Generac Holdings had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company earned $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Generac Holdings by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 104,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Generac Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Generac Holdings by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,699,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after buying an additional 101,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac Holdings by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 264,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

