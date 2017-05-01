Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEMP. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 target price on Gemphire Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Gemphire Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) traded down 1.46% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. 8,836 shares of the stock traded hands. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock’s market cap is $100.32 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post ($2.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gemphire Therapeutics news, Director Andy Sassine bought 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,996.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,420.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Finally, Blue Clay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

