Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPS. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after buying an additional 141,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after buying an additional 240,409 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. BB&T Corp raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 188,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) opened at 91.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $99.47.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPS shares. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other news, CEO Larry D. Young sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $3,726,337.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,729.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry D. Young sold 195,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $18,469,365.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,974 shares in the company, valued at $28,022,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $40,110,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

