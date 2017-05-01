Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1,182,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC held its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 86,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 112,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) opened at 10.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.52.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. MGIC Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 32.24%. MGIC Investment Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment Corp. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment Corp. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

About MGIC Investment Corp.

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

