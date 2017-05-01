Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 92,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 116.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.41 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $85,723.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,268.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Reeg sold 6,487 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $682,237.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,132 shares of company stock valued at $93,915,371. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

