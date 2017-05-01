Brokerages Set GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Price Target at $24.00

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 98,853 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,120,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) traded up 3.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 201,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.66. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company’s fleet consists of 9 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter.

