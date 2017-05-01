GasLog Partners (GLOP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GasLog Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) opened at 23.85 on Monday. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm earned $57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company’s fleet consists of 9 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter.

