Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact GasLog (GLOG) Share Price

Press coverage about GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GasLog earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GLOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of GasLog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GasLog in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of GasLog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GasLog from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) opened at 14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. GasLog has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm’s market cap is $1.13 billion.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GasLog will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order.

