Gap Inc (GPS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. FBR & Co set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Gap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gap from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS) traded down 1.15% on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 4,362,599 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.99. Gap has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Gap had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gap will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Gap’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other Gap news, insider Andi Owen sold 38,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $917,523.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $12,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,867,728 shares in the company, valued at $217,968,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Gap by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,249,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,144,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Gap by 14.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,993,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after buying an additional 500,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Gap by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,834,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after buying an additional 130,985 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Gap by 16,151.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,798,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after buying an additional 3,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Gap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,519,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gap

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

