Gannett Co (GCI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

News coverage about Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gannett Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) traded down 1.91% during trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. 751,954 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $931.39 million, a PE ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Gannett Co has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.99 million. Gannett Co had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gannett Co will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Gannett Co Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc is a media company. The Company operates as a newspaper publisher in the United States. As of December 25, 2016, it owned ReachLocal, Inc (ReachLocal), a digital marketing solutions company; the USA TODAY NETWORK (made up of USA TODAY including digital sites and affiliates (USAT) and 109 local media organizations in 34 states in the United States and Guam), and Newsquest Media Group Ltd.

