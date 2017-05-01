Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company earned $242.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.88 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.80 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,775 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.93. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 217,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $6,996,988.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,904,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,157,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 106,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

