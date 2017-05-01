Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.14 million.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) opened at 34.80 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $242.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In other news, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 217,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $6,996,988.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/gaming-and-leisure-properties-inc-glpi-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.