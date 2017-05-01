GameStop Corp. (GME) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GameStop Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,796 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.09. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. GameStop Corp.’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Vetr cut shares of GameStop Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.42 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

