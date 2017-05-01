Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 809 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $186,702,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $39,604,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,801.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 388,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 368,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 55.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 292,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,857,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,255,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.01. 221,684 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post $5.10 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 4,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $504,239.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,196.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $3,988,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 336,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,293,643.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,989. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

