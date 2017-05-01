Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Galmed Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) opened at 5.18 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $62.93 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

