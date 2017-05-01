Galane Gold Ltd (GG) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Galane Gold Company Profile

Galane Gold Ltd. is a Canada-based gold producer and explorer. The Company operates through exploration, development and operation of gold mining properties segment. The Company has material properties, including the Mupane Property and the Galaxy Gold Mine, and several other prospective mineral properties.

