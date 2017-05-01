Gafisa SA (GFA) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,377 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 2,020,336 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) traded up 1.76% on Monday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,099 shares. The company’s market cap is $156.26 million. Gafisa SA has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $2.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gafisa SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

About Gafisa SA

Gafisa SA is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities.

