A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Gabelli boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith Corp in a report issued on Friday. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Gabelli also issued estimates for A. O. Smith Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of A. O. Smith Corp in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gabelli Comments on A. O. Smith Corp’s FY2017 Earnings (AOS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/gabelli-comments-on-a-o-smith-corps-fy2017-earnings-aos.html.

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) opened at 53.88 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. A. O. Smith Corp had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $740 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. A. O. Smith Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. A. O. Smith Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 44,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $2,200,920.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,596.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wei Ding sold 21,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $1,093,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,157 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in A. O. Smith Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning increased its position in A. O. Smith Corp by 130.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in A. O. Smith Corp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith Corp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in A. O. Smith Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.