FY2018 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc (ICLR) Increased by Analyst

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Icon Plc in a report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon Plc’s FY2019 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $432 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Icon Plc from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Icon Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $91.50) on shares of Icon Plc in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon Plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,893 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.63. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Icon Plc by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Icon Plc by 24.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icon Plc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Icon Plc by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Icon Plc by 57.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

