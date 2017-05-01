FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.2412% during trading on Monday, hitting $68.6251. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,232 shares. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $529.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.2981 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 73.59%.
In other news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $696,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $129,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,616,000 shares of company stock worth $1,122,890,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.
