FY2017 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Boosted by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.45. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $191.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 175.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day moving average of $167.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $198.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm earned $427.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.13 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.45%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $104,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,812.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,723 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

