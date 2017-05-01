FY2017 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Increased by Analyst

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Friday. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2018 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 157.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.54. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 133.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 46,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after buying an additional 46,545 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 13,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $2,067,604.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,058.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 33,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $5,118,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,713,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,833 shares of company stock worth $49,360,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

