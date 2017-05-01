CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) – Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of CTS in a research report issued on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CTS’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm earned $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. CTS had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.87%. CTS’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for CTS Co. (CTS) Lifted by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-cts-co-cts-lifted-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) opened at 22.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.25. CTS has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in CTS by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,330,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,343,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $3,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CTS by 77.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CTS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CTS by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation is a manufacturer of sensors, electronic components and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a line of sensors, electronic components and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets.

