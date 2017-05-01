FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Issued By Leerink Swann

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $8.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.04. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ FY2019 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) opened at 120.76 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $139.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business earned $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 7.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 380,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $11,099,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Universal Health Services by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 23,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $187,539,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Filton sold 10,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,492 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

