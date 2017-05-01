FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Meredith Co. Issued By Jefferies Group (MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meredith in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.87. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Meredith’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Meredith had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Meredith's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meredith in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark Co. lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) opened at 58.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. Meredith has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,696,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,139,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 956,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,774,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 946,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,215,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

