FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Issued By Wedbush

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst C. Radke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lancaster Colony Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business earned $293.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) opened at 125.90 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,829,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,849,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony Corp.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

