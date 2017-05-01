FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Coverage Initiated at FIG Partners

Research analysts at FIG Partners began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock. FIG Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) opened at 43.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business earned $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $113,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products.

