Frontier Communications Corp’s (FTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday.

FTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr upgraded Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.09 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Frontier Communications Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.65 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company’s market cap is $2.20 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 942,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 350,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 83,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Corp

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

