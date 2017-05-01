Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,239 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 139,981,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,520,199,000 after buying an additional 25,806,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,143,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $819,681,000 after buying an additional 2,889,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,746,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $273,644,000 after buying an additional 5,171,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,734,495 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $192,596,000 after buying an additional 403,038 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $84,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) traded down 1.365% on Monday, reaching $12.576. The company had a trading volume of 13,602,153 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.251 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.04 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $38,430.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,252.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon C/ Madonna sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $232,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,645 shares of company stock worth $2,340,571 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

