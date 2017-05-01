Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Affect Franks International NV (FI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franks International NV earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 39 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Franks International NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Franks International NV in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Franks International NV in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Franks International NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) traded down 0.88% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 291,039 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Franks International NV has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The firm’s market cap is $2.01 billion.

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.92 million. Franks International NV had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franks International NV will post ($0.37) EPS for the current year.

In other Franks International NV news, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $96,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Keith Mosing Family Par Donald sold 248,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,252,720 shares in the company, valued at $124,673,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International NV

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

