Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) opened at 12.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.75 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/franklin-street-properties-corp-fsp-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.43%.

In other Franklin Street Properties Corp. news, Director John N. Burke purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,626.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,915.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 97.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 27,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.