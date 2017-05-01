Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $7.668 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Merck & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 62.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is 92.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Vetr raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.15 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $322,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,094.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 53,850 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,418,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,809 shares of company stock worth $10,261,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

