Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,537,000. Seminole Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 37.7% in the third quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 157,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,556,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $169,586,000 after buying an additional 349,194 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 253,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 39.19 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/franklin-street-advisors-inc-nc-boosts-stake-in-comcast-co-cmcsa-updated.html.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other Comcast news, EVP Neil Smit sold 28,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,145,670.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 20,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $762,192.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,090 shares of company stock worth $9,438,725 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.