Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 1,550 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 837,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,802,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) opened at 43.11 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $739,056.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,521,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,773,524.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $1,079,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,162,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,392,424.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

