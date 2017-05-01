AQR Capital Management LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Financial Network worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2,276.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 358,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 225,556 shares during the period. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) traded up 2.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 114,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $529.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company earned $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. Analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

