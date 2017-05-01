Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) traded up 3.45% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. 27,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.62 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 0.7% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

