Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business earned $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.74 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY17 guidance to $1.77-1.87 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) traded down 2.92% during trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. 112,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 230,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 303,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,862,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after buying an additional 207,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,019,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $22,593,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

