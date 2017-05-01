Franklin Covey (FC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.33

Press coverage about Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Covey earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 61 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) traded down 0.94% on Monday, hitting $21.05. 9,259 shares of the company were exchanged. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock’s market cap is $290.97 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business earned $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $55,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,065 shares of company stock valued at $153,807 over the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.

