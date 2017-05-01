Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,375 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aetna Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,411,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 402,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 217,276 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 176,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 43,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.62. QUALCOMM also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 239% compared to the average daily volume of 1,511 call options.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cristiano R. Amon acquired 18,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

