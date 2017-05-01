Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 71.79% from the company’s previous close.

FWRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) opened at 53.17 on Monday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/forward-air-co-fwrd-given-new-15-00-price-target-at-stifel-nicolaus-updated.html.

In other news, insider Craig A. Drum sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $26,619.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 12.5% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.