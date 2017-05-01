Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a research report report published on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) traded down 1.420% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.415. The stock had a trading volume of 65,907 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.820 and a beta of 1.05. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.47 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.82%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Craig A. Drum sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $26,619.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,175,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after buying an additional 272,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,053,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,834,000 after buying an additional 127,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

