Forum Merger Corp (FMCIU) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 34,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Forum Investors I, Llc acquired 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Forum Merger Corp

Forum Merger Corporation is a blank check company. The Company focuses on acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction or other similar business transaction, one or more businesses or assets that it has not yet identified.

