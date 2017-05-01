Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Announces Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company earned $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.38 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.12)-(0.09) EPS.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) traded down 4.44% during trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,282 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FET. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $25.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Scotiabank set a $24.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure.

