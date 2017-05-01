Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 63.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.27. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fortune-brands-home-security-inc-fbhs-pt-raised-to-75-00-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,175,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,580,000 after buying an additional 420,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,826,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,566,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after buying an additional 215,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.