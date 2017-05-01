Instinet Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Instinet reissued their hold rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in a research report released on Friday, April 14th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 63.74 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

