Fortive Corp (FTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive Corp updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) traded down 1.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,044 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Fortive Corp during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Fortive Corp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fortive Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Fortive Corp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC set a $66.00 price objective on Fortive Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Fortive Corp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fortive Corp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About Fortive Corp

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

